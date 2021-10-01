Beast In Black Uploads "One Night In Tokyo" Music Video

Dive deep into the exciting energy of an alluring night in Japan's capital with all it's flashing nights and dangerous temptations around every corner. Today, metal heroes release their new single "One Night In Tokyo" - the second single of their upcoming album "Dark Connection", that will see light on October 29th.

Guitarist Anton Kabanen states:

"What could be better than spending one night in Tokyo? That’s right, nothing. If this hyper uplifting and max powered heavy metal hybrid of italo disco and eurobeat doesn’t get you electrified and flying through the futuristic dreamscapes of mesmerizing and exciting Tokyo, then you’re just not crazy, mad and insane enough for a journey where only Beast In Black can take you. If you’re with us, you better buckle up for a manic ride on the savage Beast!"