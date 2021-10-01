Enslaved Releases New Music Video "Ruun II - The Epitaph"

Enslaved's new EP "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" has today been released unto the universe, alongside a beautiful video for the track "Ruun II - The Epitaph." Viewers should note that the video is part two - a second part to the video which accompanied the EP title track.

A new cycle is underway, and Enslaved find themselves on a bridge between the archaic and the unmapped. "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" EP is a tale of departure, of leaving behind a barren and desolate world, travelling boldly into the future. There are outer worlds to go to and new havens to rebuild in, to invoke a new dawn and to defend the new world for those of Sense and Earth.

Grutle Kjellson stated,

"Releasing an EP is a huge privilege, it really is. It is somehow reliving to go on a stroll away from the the album format, and take some leaps into obscurity in between two full lengths. There’s so many great and experimental EP’s in music history; Magical Mystery Tour, Garage Days Revisited, Deathcrush, The Golden Years… just to mention a very few. We hope Caravans To The Outer Worlds, our third EP in 30 years, can fascinate and inspire."

Ivar Bjørnson stated,

"This EP is an expression of the vital state Enslaved is in – the idea to create a transitory release between Utgard and what is to come next logically led to the idea of an EP. Iver’s idea of adding short intermezzos between the two main songs gave this release even more energy and depth. This EP is one that points backwards towards our early works as well as forward to a yet unknown place we seem to be heading for."