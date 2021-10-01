Imperial Triumphant Posts New Live Video "Transmission Of Mercury" Online

After just announcing their upcoming live release "An Evening With Imperial Triumphant" Imperial Triumphant release the first single "Transmission to Mercury" that has been recorded at the infamous New York Slipper Room. With the song being taken from their recent long-player "Alphaville" the band delivers a stunning live-performance in the heart of New York City´s most notorious variety theatre. The album will be released November 26th and will be available exclusively on 180-gram black vinyl and on all digital platforms.

Check out the opulent live-clip of "Transmission to Mercury" (Live at Slipper Room) below.