Imperial Triumphant Posts New Live Video "Transmission Of Mercury" Online
After just announcing their upcoming live release "An Evening With Imperial Triumphant" Imperial Triumphant release the first single "Transmission to Mercury" that has been recorded at the infamous New York Slipper Room. With the song being taken from their recent long-player "Alphaville" the band delivers a stunning live-performance in the heart of New York City´s most notorious variety theatre. The album will be released November 26th and will be available exclusively on 180-gram black vinyl and on all digital platforms.
Check out the opulent live-clip of "Transmission to Mercury" (Live at Slipper Room) below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ministry Shares "Disinformation" Music Video
- Next Article:
Enslaved Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "Imperial Triumphant Posts New Live Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.