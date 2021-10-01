Ministry Shares "Disinformation" Music Video; New Album, "Moral Hygiene" Out Today
Band Photo: Ministry (?)
In celebration of the release of brand new album "Moral Hygiene" – out today via Nuclear Blast – Ministry releases the explosive new music video for their latest single "Disinformation," about the slippery slope we find ourselves in when consuming mass media without critical thinking. You can check it out below.
"Moral Hygiene" is Ministry’s 15th studio album and features some of the project’s strongest and most inspired material to date. It features the creative masterwork of founder and creator Al Jourgensen who spent the pandemic pause in 2020 ruminating on the new world we as a society have found ourselves in – while pondering just what we are going to do about it.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Monument of Misanthropy Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Imperial Triumphant Posts New Live Video Online
0 Comments on "Ministry Shares 'Disinformation' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.