Ministry Shares "Disinformation" Music Video; New Album, "Moral Hygiene" Out Today

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

In celebration of the release of brand new album "Moral Hygiene" – out today via Nuclear Blast – Ministry releases the explosive new music video for their latest single "Disinformation," about the slippery slope we find ourselves in when consuming mass media without critical thinking. You can check it out below.

"Moral Hygiene" is Ministry’s 15th studio album and features some of the project’s strongest and most inspired material to date. It features the creative masterwork of founder and creator Al Jourgensen who spent the pandemic pause in 2020 ruminating on the new world we as a society have found ourselves in – while pondering just what we are going to do about it.