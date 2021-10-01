Monument of Misanthropy Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Legacy of a Malignant Narcissist" From Upcoming New Album "Unterweger"
Monument Of Misanthropy’s premiere a new single and music video entitled “The Legacy of a Malignant Narcissist”. The song is taken from Monument Of Misanthropy’s impending new album "Unterweger", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records November 12th, 2021.
Explain the band:
“‘The Legacy of a Malignant Narcissist’ is one of the more complex tracks on Unterweger. It starts pretty atmospheric with just two guitars, but picks up the pace quickly after the first verse. Finally, it collapses into total destruction toward the end of the song. It’s the perfect video song, as it details horrific murderous events from start to finish, albeit in a compressed manner. It tells the story of Jack Unterweger, who was found guilty of 11 accounts of murder. The video and lyrics depict the gruesome brutality of his crimes. He strangled his victims with a special kind of ligature. After Unterweger’s trial and conviction, the clip focuses on the serial killer’s suicide in his prison cell. The ligature used was finely crafted; it’s one the sadist had used on his female victims.”
Adds frontman George Wilfinger:
“We are very proud to release our best and most brutal material through the passionate, supportive and amazing Transcending Obscurity,” exclaims Wilfinger. “Producer Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannseder of Kohlekeller Studio Germany (Aborted, Benighted, Cytotoxin etc.) delivered a brutal and punishing mix. We also have friends Julien Truchan (Benighted) and Sven De Caluwé (Aborted) lending their vocal skills to a track each. This recording definitely takes everything up a notch for Monument of Misanthropy, and we could not be happier with the results!”
Line up:
George ‘Misanthrope’ Wilfinger – Vocals
Joe Gatsch – Lead guitars
Shoi Sen (De Profundis) – Lead guitars
Sam Terrak – Bass
Cédric Malebolgia (Putridity) – Drums
Guest vocals by Julien Truchan (Benighted) on The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick
Guest vocals by Sven De Calue (Aborted) on Miami Vice – Miami Gold
Artwork by Remy Cuveillier (Cryptopsy)
Track listing:
1. The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick (ft. Julien Truchan of Benighted)
2. The Strangulation of Silvia Zagler
3. Tales From The Vienna Woods
4. Exceptionally Sadistic
5. A Man With A Special Qualification
6. Demon Of Graz
7. The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova
8. Midnight
9. Miami Vice – Miami Gold (ft. Sven De Caluwe of Aborted)
10. The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist
11. A Cleansing Storm
12. Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)
Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy
Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020
Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020
Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020
Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.