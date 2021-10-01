Archspire Premiere New Music Video “Drone Corpse Aviator”

A new music music video for Archspire‘s latest single “Drone Corpse Aviator” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from the group’s new full-length “Bleed The Future“, due out October 29th through Season Of Mist.

Comment Archspire:

“CODE BLUE! CODE BLUE! We hope you have good insurance! The video for Archspire‘s newest single ‘Drone Corpse Aviator‘ is basically one big malpractice suite, and these death metal guinea pigs are treated with ZERO bedside manner! The doctor is in, and he doesn’t have any anesthetics (or ear protection,) so watch with caution! Post operative mortality is 100%, and all liability waivers have been signed – this is our most face melting track ever! CLEAN UP IN OPERATING ROOM 7!”

You can catch the band live at the below dates:

10/30 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (“Bleed The Future” release show)

w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate & To The Grave:

11/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix

11/13 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle

11/14 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

11/15 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

11/16 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte

11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

11/19 Dresden, GER – Puschkin

11/20 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice

11/21 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla

11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz

11/23 Berlin, GER – Hole44

11/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade

11/25 Hamburg, GER – Logo

11/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club

11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

11/28 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

11/29 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

11/30 Bristol, UK – Thekla

12/01 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

12/02 Southhampton, UK – The Loft

12/03 Paris, FRA – Gibus

12/04 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje