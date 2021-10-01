Archspire Premiere New Music Video “Drone Corpse Aviator”
A new music music video for Archspire‘s latest single “Drone Corpse Aviator” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from the group’s new full-length “Bleed The Future“, due out October 29th through Season Of Mist.
Comment Archspire:
“CODE BLUE! CODE BLUE! We hope you have good insurance! The video for Archspire‘s newest single ‘Drone Corpse Aviator‘ is basically one big malpractice suite, and these death metal guinea pigs are treated with ZERO bedside manner! The doctor is in, and he doesn’t have any anesthetics (or ear protection,) so watch with caution! Post operative mortality is 100%, and all liability waivers have been signed – this is our most face melting track ever! CLEAN UP IN OPERATING ROOM 7!”
You can catch the band live at the below dates:
10/30 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (“Bleed The Future” release show)
w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate & To The Grave:
11/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix
11/13 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle
11/14 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
11/15 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
11/16 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte
11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
11/19 Dresden, GER – Puschkin
11/20 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice
11/21 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla
11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz
11/23 Berlin, GER – Hole44
11/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade
11/25 Hamburg, GER – Logo
11/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club
11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
11/28 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s
11/29 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
11/30 Bristol, UK – Thekla
12/01 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
12/02 Southhampton, UK – The Loft
12/03 Paris, FRA – Gibus
12/04 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
