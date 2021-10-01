Mastodon Premiere New Music Video “Teardrinker”

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

A new music video for Mastodon's new track “Teardrinker” has premiered, streaming for you below. It’s the second advance track taken from their impending new double-album “Hushed And Grim“. The outing will feature guest spots from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Municipal Waste, etc. drummer Dave Witte among others. An October 29th release date has been slated for it.





This fall the band will be out on the below co-headlining tour with Opeth. Zeal & Ardor will open:

11/16 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11/18 Boston, MA – The Wang Theatre

11/19 Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

11/20 New York City – Hammerstein Ballroom

11/21 Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/24 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11/26 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

11/27 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11/28 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/30 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

12/01 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

12/02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

12/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

12/05 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom