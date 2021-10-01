Mastodon Premiere New Music Video “Teardrinker”
A new music video for Mastodon's new track “Teardrinker” has premiered, streaming for you below. It’s the second advance track taken from their impending new double-album “Hushed And Grim“. The outing will feature guest spots from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Municipal Waste, etc. drummer Dave Witte among others. An October 29th release date has been slated for it.
This fall the band will be out on the below co-headlining tour with Opeth. Zeal & Ardor will open:
11/16 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11/18 Boston, MA – The Wang Theatre
11/19 Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
11/20 New York City – Hammerstein Ballroom
11/21 Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/24 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
11/26 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
11/27 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
11/28 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/30 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
12/01 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
12/02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
12/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
12/05 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
