Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Single “Rainbow Veins”
Bullet For My Valentine‘s new track “Rainbow Veins” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below . It is off the band’s forthcoming self-titled new studio full-length, which is scheduled for a November 05th release by Universal Music.
.
