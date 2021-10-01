Hypocrisy Premiere New Single “Dead World”
Hypocrisy‘s new advance track “Dead World” has premiered online, two months ahead of the group’s upcoming new release “Worship“. The new album is scheduled for a November 26 release date by Nuclear Blast.
