KK’s Priest Premiere New Animated Music Video “Return Of The Sentinel”
KK’s Priest - lead by ex-Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and frontman Tim “Ripper” Owens - premiere a new animated music video for “Return Of The Sentinel”. The song is off their debut full-length, “Sermons Of The Sinner“. You can stream that 9-minute clip via YouTube below.
Says Downing of it:
“The ‘Return Of The Sentinel‘ song and video defines the whole sound and image of the evolution of true and classic metal… Metal that is such an important part of all of us that have been on this wonderful journey together.”
