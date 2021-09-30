Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Quebec's Outre-Tombe
Eastern Canada’s French province Quebec has been a hotbed of metal for decades, whether we are talking about the legendary prog-inclined thrashers of Voivod or the abrasive tech death of Cryptopsy and everything in between and beyond. Since 2010, Quebec City’s Outre-Tombe have been forwarding a classic form of death metal that many nowadays would incorrectly and hastily label as “Old School Death Metal,” or “OSDM.” The French Canadian band plays a form of death metal that is, quite simply, timeless.
The quartet returns with its third full-length effort, “Abysse Mortifère,” which will be released on Halloween via Temple of Mystery Records. The band showed promise in the past, but their releases were inconsistent, only revealing a few shining gems amidst a collection of tracks that were otherwise ultimately forgettable. With “Abysse Mortifère,” Outre-Tombe has finally realized its potential, as the album’s nine songs are diverse, succinct with purpose and truly memorable. There is virtually no fat that needed to be trimmed. This isn’t to say that the album is flawless or one of the greatest death metal releases of all time. But from the opening title track through closing number “Haruspex,” Outre-Tombe impresses with a raw, simple approach to mid-tempo classic death metal that should satisfy fans of bands like Asphyx and Entombed.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
