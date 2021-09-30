New Aquilus Album "Bellum I" Set For December Release

Atmospheric metal band Aquilus return with their second full-length album "Bellum I" on December 3rd via Blood Music.

The enigmatic, atmospheric metal band became one of the most whispered-about secrets in the metal scene, following the quiet release of their debut album "Griseus" in 2011.

A 2013 vinyl release rocketed the band into public consciousness, and "Griseus" slowly amassed a following of devoted fans, climbing its way to being voted one of the top albums of the decade on MetalStorm.

For eight years, a follow-up masterpiece was-in-the-making. The opus grew so furiously, the decision was ultimately made to split the work into two parts, culminating with the release of the first album, Bellum I.

"Bellum I" showcases the band's rare amalgam of authentic classical, European folk and black metal influences, alongside Aquilus's unique multi-instrumentation and compositional complexity.

Metal influences, ranging from early Metallica to the early works of Solefald, Opeth and Katatonia, combine with the classical romanticism of Rachmaninov and Chopin.

"Bellum I" also continues Aquilus's signature blend of acoustic elements with an assortment of acoustic guitars and pianos to violins, mandolas, fipple flutes, balalaika, gusli and bowed psaltery, recalling the aura and dexterity of emotive film composers Bernard Herrmann and Thomas Newman.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Aquilus's music is composed and produced by Horace Rosenqvist and recorded in collaboration with session musicians. The amount of detail poured into each note is immeasurable; years of dedication undertaken to produce the final product.

"Bellum I" is a testament to the beauty and chaos of creation.