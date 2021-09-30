Caskets To Support Crystal Lake On UK/European Tour Dates

Following the release of their debut album "Lost Souls" on SharpTone Records back in August, fast rising UK rock outfit Caskets have announced they will support labelmates Crystal Lake, Currents and Kingdom Of Giants across the UK and Europe in 2022.

In response to the newly announced dates, vocalist Matt Flood comments "We’re so excited to be heading back out to mainland Europe with our good friends Crystal Lake!

"It’s been over 2 years since we’ve played in the EU and we can’t wait to be back.

The lineup is amazing and nothing makes you up your live game like being on the same bill as Crystal Lake. Not to mention getting to see Currents and Kingdom Of Giants tear up the stage."

The tour dates are as follows:

11.02.22 Germany Münster @ Sputnikhalle

12.02.22 Denmark Copenhagen @ Vega

13.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Gruenspan

14.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Faust

15.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole44

16.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Tante Ju

17.02.22 Czech Republic Prague @ Rock Cafe

18.02.22 Austria Vienna @ Flex

19.02.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage

20.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Hirsch

22.02.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF

23.02.22 France Paris @ La Maroquinerie

24.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity

25.02.22 UK London @ O2 Academy Islington

26.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy

27.02.22 UK Glasgow @ G2

28.02.22 UK Birmingham @ The Mill

02.03.22 UK Southampton @ Engine Rooms

03.03.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Trix

04.03.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo

05.03.22 Germany Cologne @ Essigfabrik

06.03.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof