Caskets To Support Crystal Lake On UK/European Tour Dates
Following the release of their debut album "Lost Souls" on SharpTone Records back in August, fast rising UK rock outfit Caskets have announced they will support labelmates Crystal Lake, Currents and Kingdom Of Giants across the UK and Europe in 2022.
In response to the newly announced dates, vocalist Matt Flood comments "We’re so excited to be heading back out to mainland Europe with our good friends Crystal Lake!
"It’s been over 2 years since we’ve played in the EU and we can’t wait to be back.
The lineup is amazing and nothing makes you up your live game like being on the same bill as Crystal Lake. Not to mention getting to see Currents and Kingdom Of Giants tear up the stage."
The tour dates are as follows:
11.02.22 Germany Münster @ Sputnikhalle
12.02.22 Denmark Copenhagen @ Vega
13.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Gruenspan
14.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Faust
15.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole44
16.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Tante Ju
17.02.22 Czech Republic Prague @ Rock Cafe
18.02.22 Austria Vienna @ Flex
19.02.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage
20.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Hirsch
22.02.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF
23.02.22 France Paris @ La Maroquinerie
24.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity
25.02.22 UK London @ O2 Academy Islington
26.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy
27.02.22 UK Glasgow @ G2
28.02.22 UK Birmingham @ The Mill
02.03.22 UK Southampton @ Engine Rooms
03.03.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Trix
04.03.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo
05.03.22 Germany Cologne @ Essigfabrik
06.03.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ghost Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
New Aquilus Album Set For December Release
0 Comments on "Caskets To Support Crystal Lake On UK Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.