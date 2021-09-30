Knuckledust Announces New EP "... In Plain Sight"; Releases "Kings And Toys" Music Video

London hardcore legends Knuckledust return with pummelling new single /video "Kings and Toys." The band have also announced the release of new EP, "...In Plain Sight," set for release on 28th October via their own label Time Won't Heal This in collaboration with Bloodblast / Believe.

Watch the video to "Kings And Toys" below.

"... In Plain Sight" was written remotely in 2020 during the pandemic and recorded in 2021, and is set for release to coincide with their sold out show at the iconic 100 Club on 24th October.

Drummer Ray Bussey commented: "'Kings and Toys' is a crazy fast paced video with lots of violence, as usual for us. Director Jean-Christian Larche, who directed our video to 'Life Struggle', has once again come up with the goods."

Tracklisting:

1. Dragged Through Life

2. Kings and Toys

3. Settle

4. Spark to Flame

5. Gone