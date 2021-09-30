Set The Sun Premiere New Song "Invisible" - Feat. Ryan Clark (Demon Hunter) & Thomas Freckleton (Silent Planet)
Set The Sun premiere a new song titled “Invisible”, featuring vocalist Ryan Clark (Demon Hunter) and bassist Thomas Freckleton (Silent Planet). The band will release their debut EP this fall.
