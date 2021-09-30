Corrupted Saint Premiere New Music Video For "Process of Elimination" From Latest EP "Mutilated Before the Masses"
Florida-based death/thrash metal band Corrupted Saint premiere a new music video for “Process of Elimination”, taken from their latest EP "Mutilated Before the Masses", out in stores via Redefining Darkness.
Check out now "Process of Elimination" below.
