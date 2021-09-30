Pupil Slicer Premiere Cover Of Converge’s “Concubine”

Band Photo: Converge (?)

Pupil Slicer premiere an in-studio performance of their cover of Converge‘s 2001 “Jane Doe” song “Concubine”.

Explains bassist Luke Fabian:

“There was always an obvious choice of spot to record live – and that’s long time Slicer haunt, Satellite Studios in North London. Something that’s noteworthy is Frank Muir playing second guitar and he’ll be performing with us in support of Mirrors in 2022. The Converge cover is a long standing feature of our set, so it felt necessary to officially document our take on ‘Concubine‘.”

Early 2022 will find Pupil Slicer out with Rolo Tomassi on the below European/UK tour:

02/10 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

02/11 Paris, FRA – Peniche Antipode

02/12 Haarlem, NET – Complexity Fest

02/14 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

02/15 Prague, CZE – Strahov 007

02/16 Budapest, HUN – A38

02/17 Vienna, AUT – Arena

02/18 Munich, GER – Feierwerk

02/19 Cologne, GER – MTC

02/21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

02/22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

02/23 Bristol, UK – Fleece

02/24 London, UK – Oval Space