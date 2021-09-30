"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Pupil Slicer Premiere Cover Of Converge’s “Concubine”

posted Sep 30, 2021 at 2:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Pupil Slicer premiere an in-studio performance of their cover of Converge‘s 2001 “Jane Doe” song “Concubine”.

Explains bassist Luke Fabian:

“There was always an obvious choice of spot to record live – and that’s long time Slicer haunt, Satellite Studios in North London. Something that’s noteworthy is Frank Muir playing second guitar and he’ll be performing with us in support of Mirrors in 2022. The Converge cover is a long standing feature of our set, so it felt necessary to officially document our take on ‘Concubine‘.”

Early 2022 will find Pupil Slicer out with Rolo Tomassi on the below European/UK tour:

02/10 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
02/11 Paris, FRA – Peniche Antipode
02/12 Haarlem, NET – Complexity Fest
02/14 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
02/15 Prague, CZE – Strahov 007
02/16 Budapest, HUN – A38
02/17 Vienna, AUT – Arena
02/18 Munich, GER – Feierwerk
02/19 Cologne, GER – MTC
02/21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
02/22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
02/23 Bristol, UK – Fleece
02/24 London, UK – Oval Space

