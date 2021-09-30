Of Mice & Men Premiere New Single “Mosaic”

Of Mice & Men premiere their new single “Mosaic”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley:

“‘Mosaic‘ is about questioning whether or not we, as human beings, can overcome our seemingly primal need for combativeness, because it’s more prevalent than ever in our lives these days.

?It’s a song about societal discord. Society, especially in the age of social media, is quite literally a mess. I think it’s a mess because humans are a mess. The song begs the question, ?’Can we learn to deal with ourselves or will we always be this way?'”