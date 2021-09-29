Gomorran Reveals Debut Album "Excerpts From The Dark Age" Details; Releases New Song "Sermon"

Finnish Helsinki-based blackened death metal band Gomorran is set to release their debut record, Excerpts From The Dark Age, on December 3rd via Inverse Records. The first single, "Sermon", is released today along with an official video. Check it out below.

Vocalist/guitarist Perttu Laamanen comments: "'Sermon' is a heathen ritual where demons of the verses lay waste to everything. A chorus that burns in purgatory is enforced with fast and satanic interludes. At the final moments of the ritual the listener is pulled to the dreary and hopeless depths of hell. The enchanting infernal damnation of the final beats keeps fascinating on every listen."

Tracklisting:

1. Tavern

2. Black Plague

3. Sermon

4. Hopeless Endeavor

5. Esaiah

6. Hail Caesar