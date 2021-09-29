Align The Tide Posts New Single "Judgement" Online; New Album Expected In 2022
In 2019, the metal world was introduced to Align The Tide, a brutally heavy, technically dazzling new group from an unlikely locale, the beautiful, sun-soaked Mediterranean country of Malta. The quartet released their debut album "Dead Religion" with mega-indie label Cleopatra Records that year and quickly gained a solid following thanks to a superior combo of monster riffs, thundering drums and dark, heavy lyrical themes.
Today, the band returns with an even fiercer sound, a newly expanded line-up and a brand new single, "Judgement." Now a five-piece, ATT have brought onboard another guitarist as well as a new vocalist who hails across the sea from the state of Texas. Together, this devastating quintet are set to attract attention worldwide as they prepare for a new full-length release coming in 2022.
The band shares these thoughts on the new single, "‘Judgement’ is a well-produced & proper introduction into what ATT has planned for the future: very catchy rhythms, harsh riveting vocals, killer breakdowns and everything else in between. We all hope that you will enjoy this euphonious masterpiece!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scorpions To Release New Album In February
- Next Article:
Gomorran Reveals Debut Album Details
0 Comments on "Align The Tide Posts New Single Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.