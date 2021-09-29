Align The Tide Posts New Single "Judgement" Online; New Album Expected In 2022

In 2019, the metal world was introduced to Align The Tide, a brutally heavy, technically dazzling new group from an unlikely locale, the beautiful, sun-soaked Mediterranean country of Malta. The quartet released their debut album "Dead Religion" with mega-indie label Cleopatra Records that year and quickly gained a solid following thanks to a superior combo of monster riffs, thundering drums and dark, heavy lyrical themes.

Today, the band returns with an even fiercer sound, a newly expanded line-up and a brand new single, "Judgement." Now a five-piece, ATT have brought onboard another guitarist as well as a new vocalist who hails across the sea from the state of Texas. Together, this devastating quintet are set to attract attention worldwide as they prepare for a new full-length release coming in 2022.

The band shares these thoughts on the new single, "‘Judgement’ is a well-produced & proper introduction into what ATT has planned for the future: very catchy rhythms, harsh riveting vocals, killer breakdowns and everything else in between. We all hope that you will enjoy this euphonious masterpiece!"