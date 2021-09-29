Rivers Of Nihil Launches New Music Video "The Void From Which No Sound Escapes"

Last week, Rivers of Nihil released their fourth full-length, "The Work," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album - which MetalInjection.net calls "a work of art" (9/10) - a video for the new single, "The Void From Which No Sound Escapes" (directed by David Brodsky) can be viewed below, along with a recent interview Metal Underground conducted with vocalist Jake Dieffenbach.

Guitarist Brody Uttley comments: "'The Void from Which No Sound Escapes' is a song that was put together pretty early in the writing process for 'The Work'. It features some familiar sounds that people have come to expect from our band, while also highlighting some new sounds and textures that we've never experimented with before."