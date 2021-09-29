Converge (Chelsea Wolfe, Cave In, Mutoid Man) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bloodmoon" From Upcoming New Album "Bloodmoon: I"

Band Photo: Converge (?)

Converge will have their new collaborative album "Bloodmoon: I" out on November 19th. The effort features guitarists and singer Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man), and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe). You can stream a first single and music video from it named "Blood Moon" via YouTube below.



Tells Wolfe:

"The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It's so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals."

Adds Bannon:

"Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding"