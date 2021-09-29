Der Weg Einer Freiheit Premiere New Song & Live In-Studio Video For "Monument" From Upcoming New Album "Noktvrn"

Der Weg Einer Freiheit premiere a live in-studio performance of their new single “Monument”, taken from their upcoming new album "Noktvrn", which will be out in stores November 19 via Season of Mist.

Check out now "Monument" below.

Explain the band:

"Today we're presenting you the 2nd new track off Noktvrn in form of a 360° virtual reality live session that we recorded on the very last day of our studio session just before packing all the gear and leaving," said the band. "It's been a quite spontaneous idea after our friend and videographer Emanuel Oropesa (oropesa.de) happened to have this 360° camera with him that he wanted to try out.

"It's the first out of three takes we did with the camera standing right in the middle of the room. Grab your phone (and some decent headphones please) or even a pair of virtual-reality glasses and enjoy! You can also watch it on the computer and move around in the room using the mouse, of course.

"This is, however, not the take that ended up on the album, although it has been more or less mixed the same way. You can listen to the album version of the song on all digital platforms from midnight your local time."