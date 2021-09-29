The Ghost Next Door Premiere New Music Video For "Fodder For The Meat Grinder"

The Ghost Next Door premiere their new video for "Fodder For The Meat Grinder"., taken from their latest album "A Feast For the Sixth Sense".





Tells guitarist Gary Wendt:

"We wanted to make this video a couple of years ago, but lineup changes and the Covid pandemic prevented us from seeing it through. At last, we're stoked to get it out there, and we're continuing to work on our next album, Classic Songs of Death and Dismemberment, that we hope to release in 2022."