Versus Premiere New Song "The World Eater" From Upcoming New Album "Endless Duality"

Part-Swiss, part-French hardcore metal band Versus premiere a new song entitled “The World Eater”, taken from their upcoming new album "Endless Duality". It will be released in a variety of formats on November 20th - in a digipak CD edition by Anesthetize Productions and Black Veil Production, a vinyl edition by Urgence Disk, Abyssal Cult, and Necktwister, and also digitally.