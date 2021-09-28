Extinction A.D. Signs With Unique Leader; Announces New EP, "Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda"

Unique Leader has announced the signing of Long Island, US metal band Extinction A.D. and the release of new EP Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda, out 5th November.

Pre-order and save here. The band have also revealed their first single from the record, "Chaos," which can be seen below.

On the signing the band comment: "We’re extremely psyched as hell to be working with Unique Leader Records. We may have cut our teeth in the hardcore and punk world and will always feel like we belong there, but the metal world is our home and this is a huge step in the right direction for us."

"Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda" is the first new music from the band since 2018's full-length "Decimation Treaty," and features a cover of the Sepultura classic 'Propaganda'.

On the new EP, they continue: "While the music world stood still throughout the COVID lockdown, the real world moved on in so many crazy ways and that's what spawned this EP. People showed their true colors, both corporate and authoritarian powers exerted more control, lives were lost, brains were softened and both tension and anger mounted. That gave us an even more visceral sound than ever on 'Chaos, Collusion, Carnage and Propaganda.'"