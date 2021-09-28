Extinction A.D. Signs With Unique Leader; Announces New EP, "Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda"
Unique Leader has announced the signing of Long Island, US metal band Extinction A.D. and the release of new EP Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda, out 5th November.
Pre-order and save here. The band have also revealed their first single from the record, "Chaos," which can be seen below.
On the signing the band comment: "We’re extremely psyched as hell to be working with Unique Leader Records. We may have cut our teeth in the hardcore and punk world and will always feel like we belong there, but the metal world is our home and this is a huge step in the right direction for us."
"Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda" is the first new music from the band since 2018's full-length "Decimation Treaty," and features a cover of the Sepultura classic 'Propaganda'.
On the new EP, they continue: "While the music world stood still throughout the COVID lockdown, the real world moved on in so many crazy ways and that's what spawned this EP. People showed their true colors, both corporate and authoritarian powers exerted more control, lives were lost, brains were softened and both tension and anger mounted. That gave us an even more visceral sound than ever on 'Chaos, Collusion, Carnage and Propaganda.'"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Ocean Reveals New Live Album Details
- Next Article:
Be'lakor Posts New Single "Foothold" Online
0 Comments on "Extinction A.D. Signs With Unique Leader"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.