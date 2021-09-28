Beyond All Misery Premiere New Single "Killing Spree"

Vicksburg, Michigan-based blackened deathcore band Beyond All Misery premiere a new single by the name of “Killing Spree” streaming for you below.





Line-up:

Zion Bittenbender - Vocals

Izaiak Haley - Guitar

Noah Bittenbender - Bass

Ross Tiddy - Drums