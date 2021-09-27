Bruce Dickinson Announces Extra Spoken Word Shows For December
Live Nation has announced two new additional dates on Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson’s first ever UK spoken word 2021 tour An Evening With Bruce Dickinson:
December
9 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
10 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 29th at 10:00am and will be available here.
These dates follow on from the six shows of the August 2021 tour, the final two of which had to be rescheduled due to Bruce’s quarantining further to a member of his household testing positive for COVID-19, and will now take place on October 16th at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and October 17th at The Alexandra in Birmingham (all tickets remain valid).
The Liverpool and Edinburgh December 2021 shows will be the final dates for this tour and no further shows will be added in 2021.
