Judas Priest Postpones Remaining US Tour Dates After Guitarist Richie Faulkner Hospitalised With Heart Condition

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

British heavy metal icons Judas Priest has announced that they have decided to postpone the remainder of their US tour, after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalised with a "major medical heart condition." A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated – in the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery...

As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them - tickets will be valid."

More information on Faulkner's condition and rescheduled tour dates will be posted as soon as it becomes available.