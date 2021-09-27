Judas Priest Postpones Remaining US Tour Dates After Guitarist Richie Faulkner Hospitalised With Heart Condition
Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)
British heavy metal icons Judas Priest has announced that they have decided to postpone the remainder of their US tour, after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalised with a "major medical heart condition." A statement from the band reads as follows:
"Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated – in the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery...
As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them - tickets will be valid."
More information on Faulkner's condition and rescheduled tour dates will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
What's Next?
