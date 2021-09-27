Abhorrent Abomination Premiere New Track "Disgust" From Upcoming New EP "Misanthropy"
New Castle, Pennsylvania's slamming deathcore band Abhorrent Abomination premiere a new track named “Disgust”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Misanthropy", which will be later this year. The song features Nick Saia of AnimalFarm.
