Destructo Premiere New Song "Black Mark" From Upcoming New Album "Demonic Possession"
Destructo premiere a new song entitled “Black Mark”, taken from their upcoming new album "Demonic Possession", which will be out in stores November 19th via Dying Victims Productions.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Generation Kill Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Trash Panda Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Destructo Premiere New Song 'Black Mark'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.