Generation Kill Posts New Music Video "Into The Black" Online
Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes' band Generation Kill released their crushing single "Never Relent", featuring the inimitable Gary Holt of Slayer and Exodus fame, back in May. They have followed up with "Into The Black", taken from the band's forthcoming album, MKUltra. Check out the official video below.
Dukes: "The story 'Eight O'Clock In The Morning' by Ray Nelson inspired the lyrics, and I watched a doc on 'They Live', which took me down the rabbit hole of short stories and books so I took the idea and ran with it. The G Kill boys gave me a barn burner with a really cool ending to work with. Shooting the video was good fun. We had a blast hanging together and doing this. Hunter Chapman did a killer job and the bugs and heat didn't deter us from having a blast."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Generation Kill Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.