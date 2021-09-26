Generation Kill Posts New Music Video "Into The Black" Online

Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes' band Generation Kill released their crushing single "Never Relent", featuring the inimitable Gary Holt of Slayer and Exodus fame, back in May. They have followed up with "Into The Black", taken from the band's forthcoming album, MKUltra. Check out the official video below.

Dukes: "The story 'Eight O'Clock In The Morning' by Ray Nelson inspired the lyrics, and I watched a doc on 'They Live', which took me down the rabbit hole of short stories and books so I took the idea and ran with it. The G Kill boys gave me a barn burner with a really cool ending to work with. Shooting the video was good fun. We had a blast hanging together and doing this. Hunter Chapman did a killer job and the bugs and heat didn't deter us from having a blast."