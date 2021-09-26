From Fall To Spring Signs With Arising Empire; Shares New Music Video "Black Heart"

German nu-metal outfit From Fall To Spring sign to Arising Empire Records and release new single "Black Heart." You can check it out below.

Identical twins Philip and Lukas Wilhelm, both in charge of vocals and guitar, keyboard player Simon Triem, bass player León Arend and drummer Benedikt Veith, are showing off the new standard within the nu-metal scene with their first single since signing to their new label.

"Black Heart" explores a toxic relationship and the undying wish to end it. A unique approach to the nu-metal genre, the band combine bone crushing 808s with heavy guitars and catchy harmonising melodies, crowned with high speed rap rhythms.

With this mixture, From Fall To Spring create an unprecedented sound in the modern rock scene.

Working with producers Seb Monzel and head of Pitchback Studios, Aljoscha Sieg (Eskimo Callboy - Hypa Hypa), From Fall To Spring are building a production which can easily hold its own among international acts while conveying a nostalgic vibe.