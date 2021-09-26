Guns N Roses To Release New EP "Hard Skool" In February

Band Photo: Guns N Roses (?)

Following the recent release of a song by the same name, Guns N Roses has announced that they will be releasing a new EP entitled, "Hard Skool" on February 25th 2022. The four track effort will feature the previously released songs, "Hard Skool" and "Absurd," as well as live renditions of classics, "You're Crazy" and "Don't Cry." The record can be pre-ordered from their online store here.