Doedsvangr Premiere New Song "Black Dragon Phoenix" From Upcoming New Album "Serpents ov Old"

Doedsvangr premiere a new song entitled “Black Dragon Phoenix”, taken from their upcoming new album "Serpents ov Old". The record will be released by Debemur Morti Productions (CD/LP/Digital) on October 29th, 2021.

Check out now "Black Dragon Phoenix" below.