Doedsvangr Premiere New Song "Black Dragon Phoenix" From Upcoming New Album "Serpents ov Old"
Doedsvangr premiere a new song entitled “Black Dragon Phoenix”, taken from their upcoming new album "Serpents ov Old". The record will be released by Debemur Morti Productions (CD/LP/Digital) on October 29th, 2021.
Check out now "Black Dragon Phoenix" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Beyond Paranoid (Ex-Nothingface) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
NecroticGoreBeast Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Doedsvangr Premiere 'Black Dragon Phoenix'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.