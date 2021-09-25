Cenotaph Premiere Title-Track To Upcoming New Album "Precognition To Eradicate"
Ankara, Turkey-based brutal death metal Cenotaph premiere the title-track to their upcoming new album "Precognition To Eradicate", which will be out in stores October 13, 2021 via New Standard Elite , Tentacles Industries , Coyote Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Teeth Premiere New Track "The Fog of Futility"
- Next Article:
Hranice Abyss Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Cenotaph Premiere Title-Track To Upcoming Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.