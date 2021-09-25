Teeth Premiere New Track "The Fog of Futility" From Upcoming New Album "Finite"

West Coast death metal band Teeth premiere a new track titled “The Fog of Futility”, taken from their upcoming new album "Finite", which will be out in stores November 26 on Translation Loss.

Says guitarist/singer Justin Moore:

“‘The Fog of Futility’ expresses the understanding of how vacuous we are when facing a scale of cosmic proportions. We will be swallowed by the maw of time and space and cannot do a thing about it.

Written during a time we struggled under the immense gaze of isolation. Upheaving suspicions towards an unspecified future. The haze or fog of each moment became just as exhausting as the next. We could only fracture the quiet with our anger and uncertainty.”