Fuming Mouth Premiere New Song "They Take What They Please" From New 2-Song EP
Fuming Mouth premiere a new song entitled “They Take What They Please”, taken from their new album two-song EP of the same name, out in stores now.
Check out now "They Take What They Please" streaming via YouTube below.
Tells singer/guitarist Mark Whelan:
“‘They Take What They Please‘ is influenced by the one and only ‘Orgasmatron‘ by Motörhead. A song that has been a staple for Fuming Mouth since we started, especially Sepultura‘s cover of it. I’ve always wanted to do a song like this that stepped outside of our normal sound and could stand on its own. We accompanied it with ‘Devolve‘, a one-two punch song that hits fast then hard. Both songs are accompanied by a Necromaniac Zine illustration, one of the most putrid artists in death metal.”
