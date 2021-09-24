Evergrey Postpones European Tour; Fractal Universe And Virtual Symmetry Added As Support Acts
The "Recharging Europe" tour, featuring Swedish progressive metal juggernauts Evergrey, was scheduled to begin in just a few weeks. But, due to the continuing uncertainty regarding live events, these shows - like so many others - will be postponed to 2022.
Tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid. In addition to the new dates, the tour itself – being re-dubbed "European Tour 2022" – will also see some minor changes, with progressive death metallers Fractal Universe from Nancy, France and Swiss/Italian unit Virtual Symmetry (who previously toured with Evergrey in 2015) joining the line-up. These two bands will replace this year’s scheduled guests Witherfall and Dust In Mind.
All in all, the most important thing is – where first-class progressive metal is promised, first-class progressive metal is what you'll get! This is what Gothenburg’s finest export Evergrey has embodied since 1993. Their gloomy mood and their thoughtful art of writing along with brilliant musical versatility are the trademarks of the matchless force led by singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund. With "Escape Of The Phoenix," Evergrey unveiled their twelfth studio album back in February 2021, that will also be part of the shows in autumn 2022.
"Given the nature of the current world situation it is simply not feasible to go on tour in Europe and UK,” the band says with regrets. “It involves too much insecurity and risk, and too much money for too many people. With that said, we are confident enough to say that by this time next year we will be ready and firing on all cylinders. Aaaaaand we will also have released another album! So TWO albums in ONE tour! Not too shabby huh?!"
The new tour dates are as follows:
16.09.22 NL – Eindhoven / Dynamo
17.09.22 GB – London / 229 venue
18.09.22 GB – Nottingham / Rescue Rooms
19.09.22 GB – Bristol / Thekla
20.09.22 GB – Manchester / Academy 3
21.09.22 IE – Dublin / Voodoo Lounge
22.09.22 GB – Glasgow / Cathouse
23.09.22 GB – Newcastle / St Dom’s Social Club
24.09.22 GB – Birmingham / The Asylum 2
25.09.22 NL – Leiden / Gebr. De Nobel
27.09.22 DE – Bremen / Tivoli
28.09.22 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann Club
29.09.22 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater
30.09.22 DE – Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli
01.10.22 DE – Oberhausen / Resonanzwerk
02.10.22 DE – Lindau / Club Vaudeville
03.10.22 FR – Colmar / Le Grillen
04.10.22 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle
05.10.22 DE – Hannover / Faust
06.10.22 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal
07.10.22 BE – Vosselaar / Biebob
08.10.22 DE – Mannheim / 7er Club
09.10.22 SI – Ljubljana / Orto Bar
11.10.22 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra
12.10.22 AT – Graz / Dom im Berg
13.10.22 PL – Wroclaw / Akademia
14.10.22 AT – Vienna / Viper Room
15.10.22 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch
16.10.22 DE – Trier / Mergener Hof
17.10.22 CH – Luzern / Schüür
18.10.22 FR – Lyon / CCO Villeurbanne
19.10.22 ES – Barcelona / Boveda
20.10.22 ES – Madrid / Shoko
21.10.22 ES – Pamplona / Totem
22.10.22 FR – Toulouse / L'Usine
23.10.22 FR – Paris / Petit Bain
