Pathology Shares New Lyric Video "As The Entrails Wither"

Gore fueled death metallers Pathology recently announced their 11th studio album, "The Everlasting Plague," will be released on November 19th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases the lyric video for the second single "As The Entrails Wither" which can be seen below.

Pathology's Dave Astor comments, "We’re stoked to release our newest single, 'As The Entrails Wither'! In true Pathology fashion, this song is about a stronghold with its outer walls draped in rotting bodies as a deterrent for unwanted guests. There are lots of twists and turns in this song and we’re stoked with how it came out!"

Pre-order your copy of "The Everlasting Plague" here.

"The Everlasting Plague" will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Re-Agent Green Vinyl

- CD + T-Shirt Bundle

"The Everlasting Plague" was recorded earlier this year at Sharkbite Studios. The album was produced by Zack Ohren who also handled engineering and mixing. The demented priest sometimes seen gracing the cover of other Pathology albums makes a reappearance here as an apex zombie ripping the flesh from his fellow dead man as he ascends to the top of a demolished city. Long-time artist companion Par Olofsson returned to the Pathology fold to design the piece.