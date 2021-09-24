Imperial Triumphant Announces New Live Album "An Evening With Imperial Triumphant"

New York´s most infamous Avantgarde Black Metal troupe Imperial Triumphant are back with their opulent live release "An Evening With Imperial Triumphant." Recorded in the notorious Slipper Room – New York City´s legendary variety theatre – the band proves their technical excellence and outstanding musicianship live on stage. Performing most of the songs from their recent fan hailed long player "Alphaville" but also older material from previous records Imperial Triumphant delivered an unprecedented live performance right in the center of their musical homeland New York.

The band comments:

"We’re happy to present this live work to our fans as the band continues to push forth through the ages."

The album will be released Nov. 26th and will be available exclusively on 180-gram black vinyl and on all digital platforms. You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

1. Rotted Futures

2. Atomic Age

3. Chernobyl Blues

Side B

4. Transmission To Mercury

5. Swarming Opulence

6. Cosmopolis