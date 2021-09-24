Ministry Reschedules North American Tour Dates; Melvins And Corrosion Of Conformity To Joing The Tour

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff, Ministry’s upcoming tour – scheduled to kick off in October – has been moved to March and April 2022.

The Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity will now appear on all show dates as the tour’s special guests.

Each show date will celebrate 30 years of Ministry’s landmark album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste as well as debut new songs from the forthcoming 15th studio album Moral Hygiene, out October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Tickets are on sale now with the exception of the St Paul, Montclair and Huntington dates that will go on sale at 10 am local time on Friday, October 1.

Due to scheduling changes, some of the original show dates have regrettably been canceled as some venues are not available for this updated time period; as well, some new show dates have been added. All tickets will be transferred to the new dates. More show dates will be added to this tour and announced soon.

The full rundown of updated tour dates are as follows:

*Moved to larger venues due to popular demand

March 2022

6 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

8 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

9 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

16 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

22 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

26 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life

28 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

31 Chicago, IL @ Riviera

April 2022

1 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

3 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

5 St Paul, MN @ Palace*

9 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

12 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

13 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

16 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

18 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo