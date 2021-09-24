Running Wild Posts New Lyric Video "The Shellback" Online
Running Wild has released a new digital single and song video for the track "The Shellback" today. A track in typical Running Wild style that starts with a Celtic-inspired intro, Running Wild revisits the atmospheric seafaring theme of their 1994 classic "Black Hand In," a prequel of that maritime story. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming studio album "Blood On Blood." You can check out the video below.
"Blood On Blood" will be released on October 29th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:
=> DigiPak incl. poster
=> 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves
=> Download / Streaming
Pre-Order here.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scattered Hamlet Release New Video
- Next Article:
Northtale Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Running Wild Posts New Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.