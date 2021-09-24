Running Wild Posts New Lyric Video "The Shellback" Online

Running Wild has released a new digital single and song video for the track "The Shellback" today. A track in typical Running Wild style that starts with a Celtic-inspired intro, Running Wild revisits the atmospheric seafaring theme of their 1994 classic "Black Hand In," a prequel of that maritime story. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming studio album "Blood On Blood." You can check out the video below.

"Blood On Blood" will be released on October 29th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

=> DigiPak incl. poster

=> 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves

=> Download / Streaming

Pre-Order here.