Scattered Hamlet Release New Video For New Album "Stereo Overthrow"

Scattered Hamlet was formed in 2010 by lead vocalist Adam Joad and has relentlessly toured all over the states with widespread appeal from their down to earth accessibility, blue collar work ethic and outlaw vibe. Making an impact from the outset, the title track opens with a burst of energy, distorted guitars, and dynamic vocals. Launching riff after riff the distorted guitars are a fierce force across their tracks, Scattered Hamlet creates a compelling sound with intricate guitar leads and mighty rhythms. From the aggressive mood of “Death or Dishonor” befitting a barroom brawl, through to the bluesy rocking “Low Class Blues”, Stereo Overthrow isn’t afraid to explore a variety of styles.

Driving a full-throttle sound brewed from the essence of Americana, Motorhead and a punk rock attitude, Scattered Hamlet delivers a high impact wherever they go. The new album Stereo Overthrow follows an already comprehensive discography from the four-piece straight out of the hills of Appalachia.

This is what the band had to say about "Stereo Overthrow."

"We were really inspired by Rudy Ray More and his journey as “Dolemite.” Here’s a guy that every film distributor laughed at but he knew his audience and had faith in his product. He’s a legend. When we started talking to record labels, they were talking to us because what we were doing worked, but then they wanted to change everything because they didn’t understand what we were doing or our audience. It made me think of Rudy and “Dolemite” so we made a video that was a nod to sticking to your guns and doing things your own way when everyone wants you to be something else."

