Swallow The Sun Unveils New Music Video "Woven Into Sorrow"

Band Photo: Swallow The Sun (?)

With "Woven Into Sorrow" Finnish death doom metal masters Swallow The Sun present a new single and video taken off their upcoming album "Moonflowers," which will be released worldwide on November 19th and can be pre-ordered as of today.

The brand-new track is the first heavy version to be released of the record, as the band already released very special classical editions of the regular album songs. Both versions – classical string and regular album version – are as dark and mournful as we are accustomed to Swallow The Sun.

Frontman Mikko Kotama¨ki comments,

"Here it is! The first single of ‘Moonflowers’ is out! ‘Woven Into Sorrow’ is probably the gloomiest track of the album. The backing growls for this song came by Antti Hyyrynen from Stam1na. Enjoy the misery!"

"Moonflowers" will be available as Ltd. Deluxe sky blue 3LP+2CD & Art Print Box Set, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (incl. Bonus album) and can be pre-ordered here.