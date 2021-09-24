Interview
Rivers Of Nihil Vocalist Discusses New Album "The Work," Working With Artist Dan Seagrave, Music Videos And More
There's plenty of new albums hitting the shelves today, but perhaps none are more intriguing than "The Work," the fourth full length output from Pennsylvania's technical death metal band Rivers Of Nihil. Once again unleashed via Metal Blade Records and with amazing cover art from veteran artist Dan Seagrave, this promises to be the group's most ambitious record yet, featuring more experimentation and variation than ever before.
To find out more about the album, we caught up with vocalist Jake Dieffenbach, who shed light on everything to do with the album, their lasting relationship with Metal Blade, plans for the future and much more. You can watch it in full below.
Diamond Oz: What can you tell me about the title, "The Work?"
Jake Dieffenbach: The title, "The Work," as far as I understand, basically represents everything that we've put into this band and the process of it. So I feel like it kind of connects to the creative grind of doing every single thing on every level that we do as a band. Through the writing process, the touring process, recording process, every aspect of it, we see that as a representation of the work. Putting time into something that transcends the wear and tear feeling of it but in the end it becomes something artistic. That's my interpretation of the title, but I mean, if you ask someone else in the band you might get a different answer. I know that on one level it represents all that we've done up to this point. Not just with this album but everything leading up to this point in our career as a band.
Oz: Yeah, sometimes the simplest of titles can mean the most. I've noticed a lot of comments on the "Clean" and "Focus" people are saying that you've changed your sound a bit but it's still Rivers Of Nihil, so the music itself really does encompass everything Rivers Of Nihil have been and progressed to being.
Jake: Yeah, it's definitely a bit different than I think most people would have expected. Even the first time I heard the title, I had to sit with it for a second until the meaning really registered with the personal relationships we have in the band and I think it works. (laughs)
Oz: What would you say makes "The Work" a different album from "Where Owls Know My Name"?
Jake: I would say "Where Owls Know My Name" was the first step in us creating that kind of territory and stepping into that realm of music that's more open and able to express itself in different dynamics. With this album, we've already entered that territory and now that we're already in it, I think it gave us a little bit more breathing space, we just felt a little bit more free in our approach to really just go all out and try to really, not limit ourselves in terms of what our creative expressions are trying to manifest on this record, musically.
So, you know, it's one of those records that while different from "Where Owls Know My Name," where there's a really concious effort behind each song but with "The Work," that same idea is done, but in a way that really extends itself in a way that now that we've entered this new territory of really opening up how the music comes out. I feel that it has a new dimension with the overall listening process, from one song to the end. Brodie made this comment that the listening process is like being inside a different place and a song is supposed to represent that sense. So I feel that there's a creative effort in articulating a new way to approach and appreciate our music than our previous record. If that makes sense! (laughs)
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
