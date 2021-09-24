Tragedy Of Mine Unleashes New Single "Evolution"

Melodic metalcore band Tragedy Of Mine have released new single "Evolution," the first taster of the band's upcoming album, due for a 2022 release via Out Of Line Music.

Watch the music video to "Evolution" below.

The masked frontman Steffen Bunke remarks: "The music we write and carry into the world has become much more mature. There is, as with the first album, a lot of tragedy and sorrow in the music. Since the last output, we have dived even deeper into the thematic, and we now want to share it again with other people. With our new single 'Evolution' we are expressing precisely that. In this case, though, it's specifically about the tragic existence of the character." Some call the music of Tragedy Of Mine unusual, others experimental, "we bring people together utilising this project, empower individuals and support our fans where we can," confirms the singer.

"After the first album, many messages reached us from people that songs like 'Inferno' and 'Prison' have helped them get over their personal struggles. This ability to help people is something we connect with the album and carry this over and over again when we play live. That's really special to us."

A new album is planned for 2022 and will be released worldwide via Out Of Line Music. Purposefully thinking outside the box is as much a part of Tragedy Of Mine's agenda, as is their style, which repeatedly proves that an aggressive feel and catchy songs can pair up in the best possible way.