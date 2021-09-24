"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Green Lung Releases "Graveyard Sun" Music Video

posted Sep 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

British heavy metal band Green Lung has shared a new music video for the song, "Graveyard Sun." You can check it out below. The song comes from the group's new album, "Black Harvest," which is set to be released on October 22nd through Svart Records.

Says the band: "Long-lost paranormal investigation footage shot in Highgate Cemetery has resurfaced thanks to the meticulous restoration efforts of Billy Price of Puppy. And it happens to feature our song ‘Graveyard Sun’ as the soundtrack!"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Green Lung Releases 'Graveyard Sun' Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 