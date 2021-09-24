Green Lung Releases "Graveyard Sun" Music Video

British heavy metal band Green Lung has shared a new music video for the song, "Graveyard Sun." You can check it out below. The song comes from the group's new album, "Black Harvest," which is set to be released on October 22nd through Svart Records.

Says the band: "Long-lost paranormal investigation footage shot in Highgate Cemetery has resurfaced thanks to the meticulous restoration efforts of Billy Price of Puppy. And it happens to feature our song ‘Graveyard Sun’ as the soundtrack!"