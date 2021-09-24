Beyond The Black Shares Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic, "Wasted Years"
One of the brightest stars in the symphonic metal universe pays tribute to one of the biggest bands of all time - Beyond The Black releases their cover of Iron Maiden's Wasted Years - a splendorous and timeless homage with a strong female voice that just fits perfectly to the sonic image.
The song is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music Prime, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Amazon Music HD here.
And for those who are already waiting to experience the song live - Beyond The Black will perform Wasted Years as an acoustic version this Monday September 27th, during the Rock Your Monday Live Show live on Twitch.
Beyond The Black states:
"This cover version is not only a heartfelt tribute to a band we admire, but also to the troubled times we live in. As always in life, our experience is a matter of perspective and we hope to be an anchor to those who could use some support at the moment."
