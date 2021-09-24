Creeping Death Premiere New Single “Humanity Transcends”

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

With the October 08th release date for Creeping Death‘s new EP “The Edge Of Existence” approaching, the Texan death metal band Creeping Death premiere another single from it. Below you can stream “Humanity Transcends“ via YouTube.

Says frontman Resse Alavi:

“‘Humanity Transcends‘ continues the narrative arc of the EP and finds the main character at a turning point in the story. The massive intro paired with blistering fast-paced riffs puts the character in a unique situation to rise above their apocalyptic surroundings, but not without a hitch.”

You can catch the band live on the below dates:

w/ Exhumed, Bewitcher & Enforced:

10/22 Costa Mesa, CA – The Commissary

10/23 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10/24 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

10/25 Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North

10/26 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

10/27 El Paso, TX – The Rock House

10/28 Odessa, TX – Cactus House

10/29 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

10/30 Austin, TX – The Lost Well

10/31 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

11/03 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

11/04 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

11/05 Norfolk, VA – Taphouse

11/06 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

11/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

11/08 Boston, MA – Sonia

11/09 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

11/10 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11/11 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

11/12 Madison, WI – Crucible

11/13 Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel

w/ Exhumed & Bewitcher:

11/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

11/15 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

11/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon

11/17 Boise, ID – The Shredder

11/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s

11/20 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Opera House