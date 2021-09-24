Creeping Death Premiere New Single “Humanity Transcends”
Band Photo: Exhumed (?)
With the October 08th release date for Creeping Death‘s new EP “The Edge Of Existence” approaching, the Texan death metal band Creeping Death premiere another single from it. Below you can stream “Humanity Transcends“ via YouTube.
Says frontman Resse Alavi:
“‘Humanity Transcends‘ continues the narrative arc of the EP and finds the main character at a turning point in the story. The massive intro paired with blistering fast-paced riffs puts the character in a unique situation to rise above their apocalyptic surroundings, but not without a hitch.”
You can catch the band live on the below dates:
w/ Exhumed, Bewitcher & Enforced:
10/22 Costa Mesa, CA – The Commissary
10/23 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
10/24 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
10/25 Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North
10/26 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad
10/27 El Paso, TX – The Rock House
10/28 Odessa, TX – Cactus House
10/29 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
10/30 Austin, TX – The Lost Well
10/31 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing
11/03 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
11/04 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
11/05 Norfolk, VA – Taphouse
11/06 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
11/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
11/08 Boston, MA – Sonia
11/09 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
11/10 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
11/11 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
11/12 Madison, WI – Crucible
11/13 Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel
w/ Exhumed & Bewitcher:
11/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
11/15 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
11/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon
11/17 Boise, ID – The Shredder
11/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s
11/20 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Opera House
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Creeping Death Premiere 'Humanity Transcends'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.